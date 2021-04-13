Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 557.1% in March

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KWHIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

