KeyCorp Weighs in on Avista Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $166,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

