Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $143.93. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

