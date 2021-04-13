Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

