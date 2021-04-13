Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on April 30th

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KAY opened at GBX 20.20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.27. The firm has a market cap of £89.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.36. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

