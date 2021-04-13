Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) to Issue $0.30 Annual Dividend

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

