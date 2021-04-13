Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

KTB stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

