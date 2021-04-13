Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

