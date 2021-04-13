Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $353,000 in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $48.14.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

