Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,104,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,830,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

