Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

