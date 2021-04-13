Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

KRN stock opened at €70.00 ($82.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €69.38 and a 200 day moving average of €63.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -28.60. Krones has a twelve month low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a twelve month high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

