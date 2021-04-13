Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,995 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:BEN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.