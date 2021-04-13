Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

