Kwmg LLC Purchases 604 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

