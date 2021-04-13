Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

