Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 315,444 shares.The stock last traded at $30.98 and had previously closed at $31.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $493,093.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,848 shares of company stock worth $17,164,422 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

