Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

LIF opened at C$36.24 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$17.02 and a 1-year high of C$40.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

