Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $155,660 in the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

