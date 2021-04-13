Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 34,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

