Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,727. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.