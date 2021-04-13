Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LHAA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 14th. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Company Profile

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

