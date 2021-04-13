Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

