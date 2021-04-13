Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $311.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.55. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $286.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

