Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,060.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

