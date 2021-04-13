Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 909 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,253.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,082.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,833.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

