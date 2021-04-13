Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

