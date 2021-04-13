Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $336.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

