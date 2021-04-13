Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.88.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

