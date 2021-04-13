LPL Financial LLC Buys 668 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $118.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.