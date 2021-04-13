LPL Financial LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Investment worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $941.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

