LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $9,626,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $8,779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.