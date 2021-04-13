LPL Financial LLC Invests $705,000 in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Qell Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QELL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000.

NASDAQ:QELL opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Qell Acquisition

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

