Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.42

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $20.78. Mannatech shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3,341 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

