MAP Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.58 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.58 million and $755,192.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.