Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

