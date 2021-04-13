Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $63.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

