Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.