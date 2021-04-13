Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $379.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

