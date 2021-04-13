Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $144.53 on Monday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of -218.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

