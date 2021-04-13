Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $829.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.12 million to $869.70 million. Maximus reported sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Maximus has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

