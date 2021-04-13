Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

