MBIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the average volume of 267 call options.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MBIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.