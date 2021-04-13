MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.