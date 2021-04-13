MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

MDVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on MedAvail from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MDVL opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $36,876,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

