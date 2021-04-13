Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 368.89 ($4.82).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.27) on Monday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.75 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 463.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 401.10.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

