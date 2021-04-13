Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

