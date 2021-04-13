Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $413,401.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00261672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.00691901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,783.65 or 0.99489027 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.09 or 0.00919224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,321,565,447 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

