MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

