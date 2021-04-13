MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 827,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0281 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 127,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

